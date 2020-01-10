|
|
D.G. Mayes
Bryan - Davis Gordon (D.G.) Mayes, a World War II veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, passed away in Bryan, Texas, on New Year's Eve. He was 100 years old.
Graveside services for him are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, which would have been his 101st birthday, at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Georgetown, Texas. A reception will follow at the Ramsey Funeral Home, 5600 Williams Drive, in Georgetown.
D.G. Mayes was born in 1919 on the family farm near Pontotoc, a village in Llano County, Texas. He was the oldest son of long-time cowboy Gordon Mayes and Snow Hoover Mayes, the daughter of the only medical doctor for miles around.
Growing up, "Dougie" did all the farm chores and became a crack shot with a .22 rifle, bringing home squirrels as needed for the family supper. He graduated from Hutchison High School in nearby Field Creek and joined the Army at the age of 18. Although in three years he rose to the rank of corporal as the company clerk, D.G. always wanted to join the Navy.
He was on his way to see a Navy recruiter in Dallas when he stopped in Georgetown to visit his uncle, who worked in an office at the county courthouse. It was there he met his future wife, Mary Josephine Logan.
D.G. had been in the Navy a little more than a year, and was a radioman aboard the USS Solace, a hospital ship, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. The Solace was anchored some distance behind Battleship Row, and D.G. remembers seeing the great ships' masts perfectly aligned and then minutes later turned terribly askew.
During the rest of the war, D.G. served as chief radioman aboard a tanker, the USS Enoree, a ship that earned seven battle stars for support efforts in some of the major battles in the Pacific.
When D.G.'s ship docked in New York City after convoy duty in the Atlantic, Mary Jo took the train there to marry him on Oct. 11, 1943.
After he retired from the Navy in 1957, he became an intelligence analyst for the Radio Corporation of America, and moved from the Washington, DC, area to Ohio, where he worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton for 20 years.
The Mayes retired in 1980 and moved back to Texas to a farm near Jarrell, where they raised cattle, chickens and a large vegetable garden. In 2008, they moved to Georgetown, where Mary Jo died six years later. They had been married for 71 years.
He and Mary Jo had four children, all of which survive him: son Dave Mayes of Bryan, TX; daughter Linda (Jesse) Brown of Arvada, CO; daughter Patricia Mayes (Dave Cutlip) of Beverly, WV; and son John (Cindy) Mayes of Gresham, OR. He had two grandchildren: Logan (Sadie) Mayes of Cedar Park, TX, and Sarah Mayes of Bryan. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In the last year of his life, D.G. moved to Bryan to live with his son Dave.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Honor Flight Austin, https://www.honorflightaustin.org/, which serves veterans by bringing them at no cost to Washington, DC, to view memorials established in their honor.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020