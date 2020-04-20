|
Diana Jean "Snooky" Good, 57, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Altercare North in Newark.
She was born May 11, 1962 in Columbus to the late Richard A. "Dick" and Eleanor Gay (Perry) Good. She married Eddie Mason, who preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2019. She was a notorious prankster. She loved bowling, arts & crafts, and enjoying a Diet Coke.
She is survived by two sisters, Patricia Slater, and Terri Sander both of Pickerington; two brothers, Greg Good of Orlando, FL, and Richard A. (Karen) Good II of Coshocton; several nieces & nephews, and her numerous friends at Newark Resident Homes.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin W. Good.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 in Valley View Cemetery at Warsaw, with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and a live stream for those not attending will be available on the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw Facebook page. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Newark Resident Homes, 175 S. Williams St. Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020