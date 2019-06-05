Diana Kirk Staugh



FRAZEYSBURG - A Celebration of Life service for Diana Kirk Staugh, 59, of Frazeysburg, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Dan Swanson officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. Diana was born November 16, 1959, in Columbus. She was called home to her Father in Heaven, on the afternoon of June 3rd, 2019. Her great joys in life were her four grandsons, her family, her animals, and serving the Lord through working with children. She will be fiercely missed, but well remembered by everyone whose lives she has touched. Diana was survived by her husband, Richard L. Staugh; her parents, Carl and Patricia (Dearnell) Kirk; her three children, Derek (Heather) Staugh, Daren Staugh, and Dakotah (Austin) Scisciani; her four grandchildren, Jackson (10), Logan (8), & Carlson (2) Staugh, and Roman (3) Scisciani; her Brother, Carlos (Tammy) Kirk; and numerous other family members, friends, and her jack russell Lilah, who were all greatly loved and cherished. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate & Coshocton Tribune on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary