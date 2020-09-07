1/1
Diane E. Hawkins-Mantor
Diane E. Hawkins-Mantor

Newark - A loving mother and grandmother, Diane E. Hawkins-Mantor, 74, of Newark, formerly of Plain City, passed away September 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to the late Richard and Margaret Evans.

A retired registered nurse with Tricare Hospice, Diane was a voracious reader who enjoyed mysteries and her book club. She was a former member, Deacon, and Elder at Plain City Presbyterian Church, attended Hanover Presbyterian Church, and was a member of Chapter 56, Order of Eastern Star.

Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly K. and Timothy Hayden and Rebecca A. and Frederick Still, Jr.; and grandchildren, Ian, Wyatt, David, Frank, and Joshua.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Frank G. Hawkins who died in 1986, and second husband, Donald W. Mantor who died in 2015.

At Diane's request, a private service will held in Naples, Florida.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
