|
|
Diane Kirby
Newark - A graveside service for Diane Kirby, 77 of Newark and a former Westerville resident will be held Thursday March 5, 2020 at 12 Noon at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio with Pastor Mark Hartsough officiating.
Mrs. Kirby passed on Sunday March 1, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving husband and daughter. She was born October 28, 1942 in Columbus, OH to Eugene A. and Dorothy B. (Horton) Glennan.
Diane retired as an executive secretary from GE Abrasives in Worthington. She was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Granville and a 1960 graduate of Newark High School.
She was a master crossword puzzle solver, an avid reader and patron of the Columbus City Library. Her home reflected her unique talents in her personal touches and love of gardening expressed in beautiful flowers in spring, summer and fall. She had several beloved pets and is responsible for rescuing feral cats and helping to feed stray cats whenever possible.
Diane will be remembered for her grace throughout her illness, her sharp wit and vast knowledge of many things.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Lenny Kirby, whom she married June 11, 1977; daughters, Robin Anderson of Newark, Laurie (Mike) Lonto of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Marilyn (Richard) Weber of Newark; niece, Angela Weber; nephew, Todd (Tina) Weber.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert H. Glennan.
The family would like to thank Bella Care Hospice of Westerville for their ongoing medical expertise and outstanding care. They were always available for guidance and their unsurpassed compassion will be forever treasured.
The family requests memorials to Celebrate Life Foundation C/o Bella Care Hospice, Westerville, New Hope Lutheran Church, Granville or the Licking County Humane Society, Heath.
The family has entrusted funeral services to the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main St. Newark.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020