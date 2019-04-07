|
|
Diane Lynn Englefield
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Diane Lynn Englefield, age 59, of Newark, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Van Winkle officiating. Burial will take place Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Diane was born September 5, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri. She passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. Diane was a graduate of Newark High School where she was captain of the Wild Cadettes and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social and Behavioral Science from The Ohio State University where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping and loved her two cats.
She is survived by her mother, Roberta "Ann" (Giffin) Englefield of Newark; father and step-mother, Richard H. and Pat Englefield of Ocala, Florida; sister, Carolyn Englefield of New York City; brother, Richard H. "Rick" (Jennifer) Englefield II of Newark; and a nephew, Rick Englefield, Jr. of Newark.
Diane was preceded in death by her grandmother, Roberta Riley Giffin.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 7, 2019