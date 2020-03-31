|
Diane Preston
Newark - "Women always try to tame themselves as they get older, but the ones who are the most interesting are a bit wilder." This was Diane Preston's favorite saying. She grew older with immense vitality. A month before her cancer diagnosis, she was hiking mountains in Sedona, Arizona and over the past year and a half she continued being active and kayaked, hiked in a forest and searched for shells along the ocean with her family. She passed away at the age of 77 on March 26, 2020.
Diane volunteered her time because she felt it was tremendously important to help children build self-confidence. She read to children at local schools and she taught art-therapy for underprivileged girls with the main goal of informing children that they were deserving of being loved and feeling special.
Diane was a very talented artist but she would tell you her favorite creations were her family. She built a strong and loving family that centered around her genuine soul. Her smile would light up a room and her thunderous support could be felt from any distance. The love she gave to her husband, daughters, son and grandchildren was enough to last them throughout the remainder of their lives but she leaves a void that is irreplaceable.
