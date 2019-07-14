|
|
Dianna Lightle-Aguilera
Englewood - January 29, 1949-July 3, 2019
Dianna Lightle-Aguilera (Wright), 70, of Englewood, passed away peacefully at the Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch on July 3, 2019.
Dianna was born in Newark, Ohio to William and Florence Wright. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Pamela Lysakowski, and great-granddaughter Bailey Marie Luther. Dianna is survived by her loving husband Raul, daughter Angela Luther, son-in-law Scott Luther, grandsons Tony Bishop & Dustin Luther, and granddaughter Karina Bishop. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Mia, Mya Jade, Allyson, Caleb, Kamdyn, Koltyn, and Walker.
She also leaves behind three cats that she loved dearly.
Dianna shared her love of swimming and enjoyed teaching her great-granchildren how to swim. She also loved to travel, read, and spend time outdoors. She enjoyed spending time and laughter with her life long friend, Karen Adkins-Lopez.
There will be a memorial held at St. Francis of Assisi at 5265 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL on Monday, July 15th at 9:30.
Published in the Advocate on July 14, 2019