Services
St Francis of Assisi
5265 Placida Rd
Englewood, FL 34224
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
5265 Placida Rd
Englewood, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianna Lightle-Aguilera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianna Lightle-Aguilera


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianna Lightle-Aguilera Obituary
Dianna Lightle-Aguilera

Englewood - January 29, 1949-July 3, 2019

Dianna Lightle-Aguilera (Wright), 70, of Englewood, passed away peacefully at the Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch on July 3, 2019.

Dianna was born in Newark, Ohio to William and Florence Wright. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Pamela Lysakowski, and great-granddaughter Bailey Marie Luther. Dianna is survived by her loving husband Raul, daughter Angela Luther, son-in-law Scott Luther, grandsons Tony Bishop & Dustin Luther, and granddaughter Karina Bishop. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Mia, Mya Jade, Allyson, Caleb, Kamdyn, Koltyn, and Walker.

She also leaves behind three cats that she loved dearly.

Dianna shared her love of swimming and enjoyed teaching her great-granchildren how to swim. She also loved to travel, read, and spend time outdoors. She enjoyed spending time and laughter with her life long friend, Karen Adkins-Lopez.

There will be a memorial held at St. Francis of Assisi at 5265 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL on Monday, July 15th at 9:30.
Published in the Advocate on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.