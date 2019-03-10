|
|
Dianna Marie (Wonders) Thomson
Heath - Dianna Marie (Wonders) Thomson, age 77, of Heath, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. A funeral service celebrating Dianna's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Richard S. Hoskinson as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Hartford Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark, where the Wahneta Chapter #235 Order of the Eastern Star will have a service at 7:45 p.m.
Dianna was born November 8, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Cletus G. and Wilma E. (Ladd) Wonders. The family moved to a farm near Johnstown and Dianna enjoyed farm life very much and sharing her time there with her family.
Dianna graduated as Valedictorian at Hartford High School in 1959 and was in the last graduating class before the school closed. A 1981 graduate of COTC, where she graduated with honors, Dianna was selected as their Outstanding Student of the Year that year. Soon after she was hired by the Newark Air Force Station and there she met Colonel Alec W. Thomson at a Red Cross Blood Drive. That simple meeting led to their 30 plus year marriage that was held in the Japanese Garden at Dawes Arboretum. During her career, Dianna furthered her education and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Park College and a Master's degree from Central Michigan University. She retired from the Newark Air Force Station where she was an Industrial Engineering Technician.
Dianna was active with the Wahneta Chapter #235 Order of the Eastern Star in Pataskala where she served as Worthy Matron and then later as treasurer for 10 years. An expert quilter and member of the Central Ohio Quilt Guild, Dianna won three successive Viewer's Choice awards at their quilt shows. She always considered herself a farm girl at heart and was a master of the popular game Farmville. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed making dolls and was a past volunteer and board member of the American Red Cross.
Dianna is survived by her loving husband, Colonel Alec W. Thomson; children, Walter James "Jim" Belcher of Alexandria and Tina Marie Queen of Newark; grandchildren, Angela Fulk, Matthew Belcher, Thomas W. Belcher and Collin Queen; great-grandchildren Kaden Fulk and Mackenzie Branham; step-children, Susan (Jim) VanGorder of Palmer, Alaska, Curtis (Kellie) Thomson and Ian Thomson, all of Anchorage, Alaska; step-grandchildren, Taylor VanGorder, Liam Thomson and Xin Mei Thomson; brothers, Wayne Wonders of Johnstown and Cletus Wonders of Mount Vernon; sister, Darlene Wonders of Newark; sisters-in-law, Anita Wonders of Wellston and Kim Wonders of Newark; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Thomas Joe "Tom" Belcher, on August 28, 2016; and by two brothers, Kenneth and Carl Wonders; and a sister, Phyllis Wonders.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Dianna or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Dianna and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 10, 2019