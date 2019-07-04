|
Dianna Priest
Newark - Dianna S. Priest, age 72, of Newark, passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2019. She fought a valiant battle with cancer to the end.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Robin Sanderson; stepdaughter-in-law, Kathy Priest, who was her care giver for many years; and Barbara O'Dell, a special friend and neighbor.
Preceding her in death are her adopted parents, Ralph and Mae Fairall; husband William C. Priest; and stepson Douglas W. Priest.
Respecting Dianna's wishes, there will be no services.
The family wishes a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio and her nurse, Valerie. They provided such support and passionate care. They were such a blessing to us and to our community.
Published in the Advocate on July 4, 2019