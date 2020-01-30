|
|
Dianna Sue Allen
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Dianna Sue Allen, 65, of Newark, will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hebron Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 108 N. 7th Street, Hebron, on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Dianna was born in Newark, Ohio on December 23, 1954 to the late Donald Eugene McClain Sr. and Sylvia E. (Ogibee) McClain. She passed away at her residence on January 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed playing bingo and also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her loving husband, Stevie D. Allen, whom she married in 1973; son, Shawn (Charity Osborn) Allen; daughter, Kimberly Allen; grandchildren, Joshua H. Oney II, Jace N. Oney and Jordan Worley; brother, Donald Eugene McClain Jr.; sisters, Georgia Warner, Teresa (Frank) Hoffer and Dorothy Flowers; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur McClain.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Dianna or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Dianna and the Allen family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020