Dianne Erickson

Dianne Erickson Obituary
Dianne Erickson

Granville - Dianne S. "Di" Erickson, 81, of Granville and formerly of Northbrook, Illinois passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at Kendal at Granville. She was born in Flushing, New York to the late Loren and Angelyn Scoville.

After graduating from Denison University, Dianne married a fellow classmate James A. Erickson, who became her best friend and husband of 59 years. Di earned her Master's Degree in Reading Education from Northeastern Illinois University and dedicated a life-time of commitment to adult literacy and reading to others.

A long-time Northshore Hospice volunteer, Di was also an active member of Village Presbyterian Church in Northbrook, Illinois where she was employed as a bookkeeper, served as elder, taught Sunday School, and sang in the choir. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, and was a voracious reader. Most importantly, Di was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who instilled and exemplified Christian values in her home and community.

Surviving are her husband; children and their spouses, Rev. James C. and Elizabeth Erickson and Paige and Douglas Winter; grandchildren, Ashley, Danielle, and Garrett; and feline companion, "Punkin".

In addition to her parents, Di was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Scoville.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church. 110 W. Broadway, Granville, OH 43023; Kendal at Granville, Resident's Fund, 2158 Columbus Rd., Granville, OH 43023; or to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from July 14 to July 18, 2019
