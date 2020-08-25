Dixie Lee Short
Utica - Dixie Lee Short, 87, of Utica passed away on August 25, 2020 at Wesley Glen Health Center in Columbus. She was born on October 26, 1932 in Columbus to the late John T. and Mary G. (Shrimplin) Hall.
Mrs. Short was a member of the Utica Church of Christ. She formerly worked for Discover Card Services, the Mt. Vernon News and was a cook at Utica High School. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed arts and crafts.
She is survived by her daughter, Teri L. (Danny) Long of Johnstown and Mary Ann (Anna) Short of Columbus; grandson, Danny (Amy) Long Jr. of Newark; granddaughter, Louanna Kirk of England; and brother, Russell (Jean) Hall of Worthington.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James "Ted" Short; and son, James "David" Short.
Private services will be held at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica.
