Dixie Sager Obituary
Dixie Sager

Kirkersville - Dixie M. Sager, age 79 of Kirkersville, OH passed away on December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Ron Sager in October 2010.

Survived by two sons and families: Keith (Amy) Sager of Pataskala, A.J. (Dana) of Perrysburg, OH. Grandchildren Rob (Jamie), Abbey, Nick, Faith, and Emersyn; Great granddaughter Eva. Special sister-in law Donna Stout. Also survived by sisters Joan (Bill) Love, Martha Adams, Patty (Fred) Barnhill. One sister Mary Jane Dawson is deceased.

Dixie retired in 2000 after working 32 years for Ashland Chemical in Export/Import and continued her life with Ron.

There will be no services as she left to be with Ron in heaven.

She asked that you donate to , church, group, or provide a meal for the elderly.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Dixie and her family. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
