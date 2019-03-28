Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Leonard's Church
57 Dorsey Mill Rd E
Heath, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leonard's Church
57 Dorsey Mill Rd E
Heath, OH
Dolly M. Stephens Obituary
Dolly M. Stephens

Sunbury - Dolly M. Stephens, age 102, of Sunbury, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1916 to the late Ralph and Elsie (Finnegan) Bernard in Columbus, OH.

Dolly owned and operated Dolly's Coffee Shop for many years. She was a long time and active member of St. Leonard's Catholic Church. Dolly's greatest loves in life were her children and God.

She is survived by her children, Tom Stephens, John (Tamy) Stephens, Michael (Brenda) Stephens, Donald Stephens, Chic (Jerry) Looker, and Marie (Randy Gerber) Williams; 17 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren; and 5 great greatgrandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dolly is preceded in death by her husband, Jess Willard Stephens; children, James Stephens, Janet Geer, and Elizabeth Stephens; 2 grandchildren, Lisa Miller and Jessa Stephens-Cook; brothers, Ralph, Chuck, Johnny, and Mike Bernard; and sisters, Marie Colley, Rita Smith, and Margaret Bernard.

A funeral mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Leonard's Church, 57 Dorsey Mill Rd E, Heath, OH 43056. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Dolly will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Columbus, OH at a later date. Services will be officiated by Father Bill Hritsko.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 28, 2019
