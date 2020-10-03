Dolores Aileen (Dee) Williams
Dolores Aileen (Dee) Williams died Monday, September 28, 2020, at SharonBrooke Assisted Living in Newark, Ohio.
Dolores was born in Newark, Ohio to Chris and Naomi (Clark) Evans October 2, 1929. Her father immigrated to America and she was always proud of her Macedonian heritage. She was raised with an older brother, E. Chris and a younger sister, Patricia Ann. In 1948 she married her Newark High School sweetheart, Walter Williams. While living in Lakeland, Florida and after Walter's death, she married Joe Reidy. After Joe passed away she returned to Newark and established a long-term relationship with former high school classmate, James Riley.
Dolores was a woman ahead of her time. She was committed to raising a family and having a career as well. Over the years she worked as a waitress in the family restaurant (Manor House), a columnist with The Newark Advocate, a teller at Park National Bank, and an employment counselor with the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. After her sons were raised she earned a BA in Education with a major in English from The Ohio State University after which she taught at the former Licking County Joint Vocational School (C-TEC). While living in Lakeland, Florida, she was employed as a grant writer for the Polk County Board of Education. She always cared deeply about her family and her community. In recent years she worked tirelessly to help the Licking County Humane Society get back on solid financial ground.
Dolores is survived by her sons Randall D. (Regina) Williams of Newark, Wesley G. (Jennifer Jones) Williams of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, her sister Patricia Ann (Stephen) Degenhart of Pace, Florida, a grandson, three granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her first husband, Walter Williams, her second husband, Joe Reidy, and her recent partner, James Riley.
Memorials and donations may be directed to the Licking County Humane Society, Hospice of Central Ohio
, or The Dawes Arboretum. The family gives special thanks to the staff at SharonBrooke Assisted Living for the care she received in her final days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A memorial is planned for the spring if conditions permit. A notice of service will be published in The Advocate when scheduled.