1/1
Dolores Aileen (Dee) Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Aileen (Dee) Williams

Dolores Aileen (Dee) Williams died Monday, September 28, 2020, at SharonBrooke Assisted Living in Newark, Ohio.

Dolores was born in Newark, Ohio to Chris and Naomi (Clark) Evans October 2, 1929. Her father immigrated to America and she was always proud of her Macedonian heritage. She was raised with an older brother, E. Chris and a younger sister, Patricia Ann. In 1948 she married her Newark High School sweetheart, Walter Williams. While living in Lakeland, Florida and after Walter's death, she married Joe Reidy. After Joe passed away she returned to Newark and established a long-term relationship with former high school classmate, James Riley.

Dolores was a woman ahead of her time. She was committed to raising a family and having a career as well. Over the years she worked as a waitress in the family restaurant (Manor House), a columnist with The Newark Advocate, a teller at Park National Bank, and an employment counselor with the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. After her sons were raised she earned a BA in Education with a major in English from The Ohio State University after which she taught at the former Licking County Joint Vocational School (C-TEC). While living in Lakeland, Florida, she was employed as a grant writer for the Polk County Board of Education. She always cared deeply about her family and her community. In recent years she worked tirelessly to help the Licking County Humane Society get back on solid financial ground.

Dolores is survived by her sons Randall D. (Regina) Williams of Newark, Wesley G. (Jennifer Jones) Williams of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, her sister Patricia Ann (Stephen) Degenhart of Pace, Florida, a grandson, three granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her first husband, Walter Williams, her second husband, Joe Reidy, and her recent partner, James Riley.

Memorials and donations may be directed to the Licking County Humane Society, Hospice of Central Ohio, or The Dawes Arboretum. The family gives special thanks to the staff at SharonBrooke Assisted Living for the care she received in her final days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A memorial is planned for the spring if conditions permit. A notice of service will be published in The Advocate when scheduled.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved