|
|
Dolores E. Mullenniex
Newark - Private graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Dolores E. Mullenniex, 86, of Newark, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. A public Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic church at a later date.
Dolores, parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at Alter Care North on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 26, 1934 to the late Anthony and Esther (Hoyer) Drieling.
Dolores was a 1952 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School and served with the USO during the Korean War. She enjoyed working in her garden and taking care of her many house plants.
She is survived by her sons, John, Michael, Richard (Christina), Lee, and Thomas Mullenniex; three grandchildren, Tiffany, Matthew, and Dominic; great granddaughter, Anna Grace; sister, Doll Shoemaker; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jess A. Mullenniex; and grandson, Emmanuel.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Mullenniex family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Dolores can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020