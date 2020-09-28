1/
Dolores McKinniss
Pataskala - Dolores Jean "Pat" McKinniss, 77, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side as they sang her into heaven in Pataskala, OH, on September 26, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1943 in Charleston, WV, a daughter to the late Louis and Virginia (Ingram) Peck. In addition to her parents, Pat is preceded in death by her daughter, Threesa (Menninger) White; husband, Delmar McKinniss; sisters, Joyce Peck and Violet Skiles and her brother, David Peck. She is survived by her children, Frank Menninger and Daniel (Lori) Menninger; leaves behind her eight grandchildren, Heather (Matt) Cairney, Jonathan (Carmen) White, Brandon (Tammy) Menninger, Jeremy (Roxy) Menninger, Cory, Brittany, Morgan and Marcus Menninger along with ten great-grandchildren and son-in-law, Dave White. She was born one of ten children, and survived by five sisters, Kathern Nipper, Fay (Roger) Legg, Brenda (Ray) Knapp, Linda (Wayne) Carr and Bonnie (Jim) Chandler; one brother, Larry Peck and many nieces and nephews. Pat worked at General Electric from 1973 until she retired in 2001 where she made many friends that she considers family. She'll be remembered for her warm comforting presence, her resilient spirit, her positive attitude, and her fierce love of her family. She was a friend to everyone she met. Family and close friends of Pat's may call from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Angie Auman officiating. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Pat's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com




Published in Advocate & Advocate from Sep. 28 to Oct. 8, 2020.
