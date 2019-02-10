|
|
Don "Randy" Allen
Utica - A funeral service for Don "Randy" Allen, 56 of Utica, will be held at 11:00 am,Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Utica Church of Christ, 115 N. Central Ave. with Pastor Doug Swan officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Friends may call 6:00-8:00 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019 at the church.
Randy passed away February 7, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark. He was born January 8, 1963, in San Diego, CA to Donald V. and Patricia S. (Furbee) Allen.
Randy loved auto mechanics and worked at K-Ceps in Johnstown. He was a 1981 graduate of Utica High School and enjoyed hunting and shooting guns.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 7 years, Lori M. (Frazier) Allen; daughter, Randi Allen of Newark, step-daughters, Tasha West, Trisha and Taylor Evans all of Newark; grandson, Ethan McCall; great-granddaughter, Stella McCall; step-grandchildren, Adrian West and Hayden Looker; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Cheri Allen of Utica; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Utica Church of Christ, 115 N. Central Ave., Utica, OH 43080.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 10, 2019