Donald A. Thompson
Newark - Donald A. Thompson, age 82, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born in Centerburg, Ohio, to the late George N. and Neva M. (Arbaugh) Thompson.
Donald was an Army National Guard veteran. He retired after over 35 years at Rockwell Arvin Meritor. In his free time, he enjoyed working on lawn mowers and tractors and attending auctions.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara L. (Yost) Thompson; one brother, George C. Thompson; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Glenna (Thompson) Spears and his brother, Ronald E. Thompson.
A service will be held at the Newark Memorial Garden Mausoleum Chapel on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. The Licking County Veteran's Alliance will conduct Military Funeral Honors at 1:45pm. Due to health and safety concerns, social distancing will be in place, and there will be a maximum of 10 occupants inside the mausoleum at any given time. There will be a standing tent outside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Licking County Veteran's Commission, 935 Buckeye Avenue, Newark, OH 43055.
The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for the Thompson family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of comfort and support for the family.
Published in the Advocate from May 12 to May 13, 2020