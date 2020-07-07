1/1
Donald Dean Harris
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Dean Harris

Saint Louisville - Donald Dean Harris, 85 of Saint Louisville went to meet his Lord on Tuesday, June 30th, following a long illness complicated by Covid-19. He was born August 29, 1934, in Hocking County to the late Donald and Pearl (Featherstone) Harris. In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his brothers, Milliard Harris and Howard Harris.

Dean was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol (Thomas) Harris; children, Donald Harris (Beatrix Treiterer), Debra (William) Duff and Dean Harris; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

A graduate of Deavertown High School, Dean worked as an electrician for Owens Corning Fiberglas and following retirement served as a minister to the congregation of the St. Louisville Church of Christ. He dedicated his life to the service of others. He served in the Marine Corps and throughout the years was active in his children's school athletic boosters, union and credit union. He mentored young people as well as inmates at the Licking County Jail. He was always available to provide assistance to those around him.

Dean loved all sports and enjoyed following the activities of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was especially passionate about Ohio State football and basketball and served as an usher at the football games for many years.

Dean was a kind and caring soul and will be sorely missed by family and friends.

VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL has been entrusted with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved