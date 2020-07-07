Donald Dean Harris
Saint Louisville - Donald Dean Harris, 85 of Saint Louisville went to meet his Lord on Tuesday, June 30th, following a long illness complicated by Covid-19. He was born August 29, 1934, in Hocking County to the late Donald and Pearl (Featherstone) Harris. In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his brothers, Milliard Harris and Howard Harris.
Dean was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol (Thomas) Harris; children, Donald Harris (Beatrix Treiterer), Debra (William) Duff and Dean Harris; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A graduate of Deavertown High School, Dean worked as an electrician for Owens Corning Fiberglas and following retirement served as a minister to the congregation of the St. Louisville Church of Christ. He dedicated his life to the service of others. He served in the Marine Corps and throughout the years was active in his children's school athletic boosters, union and credit union. He mentored young people as well as inmates at the Licking County Jail. He was always available to provide assistance to those around him.
Dean loved all sports and enjoyed following the activities of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was especially passionate about Ohio State football and basketball and served as an usher at the football games for many years.
Dean was a kind and caring soul and will be sorely missed by family and friends.
