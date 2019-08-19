|
|
Donald Dyar
Newark - Donald Eugene Dyar, 81, of Newark, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Newark care and Rehabilitation. He was born January 18, 1938 in Marietta to the late Harry and Mary (Shaw) Dyar.
Donald was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and Ohio National Guard. He retired from the Granville IGA as Produce Manager and later returned to work at GFS. He was a member of the Buckeye Lake Eagles #3801, Newark Elks #391, was a past President of the PTA, and was a member of Newark Manennerchor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean I. Dyar; four sons, Robert E. Gregg (Kelli) of Newark, Donald D. Dyar (Sue) of Newark, Thomas E. Dyar (Kelly) of Newark and Patrick J. Dyar (Jennifer) of Lexington, KY; one daughter, Mary E. Dyar Cannizzaro (Rick) of Heath; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one brother, Pat Dyar; and one sister, Mary Rosshirt of London, OH.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; and three sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 and/ or , 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow visitation at 1:00 PM with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens where military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 19, 2019