Donald E. "Toby" Robinson
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Donald E. "Toby" Robinson, age 63, will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 11 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Wes Humble officiating.
Toby passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born December 6, 1956 in Newark, Ohio to Donald L. and Grace A. (Nowery) Robinson.
Toby was a quiet gentleman who loved to bowl, fish, play bingo and scratch a lottery ticket or two. He had worked at the Trout club for twenty-seven years performing maintenance duties.
He is survived by three brothers, Joseph Jackson, James Robinson and William Robinson; five sisters, Pamela Evans, Gail Bragg, Lisa Skeens, Danielle Haynes and Lori Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Robinson.
Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service (from 10-11 a.m.) on Wednesday, January 15, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Toby's name to the , 5455 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020