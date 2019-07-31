Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
Donald Elsworth "Pee Wee" Hughes


1950 - 2019
Donald Elsworth "Pee Wee" Hughes Obituary
Donald "Pee Wee" Elsworth Hughes

Granville - A gathering celebrating the life of Donald "Pee Wee" Elsworth Hughes, age 68, of Granville, will be held on Thursday, August 1, from 5-7p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Donald passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his residence with his wife, Gina by his side.

He was born December 10, 1950 in Newark, to the late Martin Van Buren and Thelma Grace (Sprouse) Hughes.

Pee Wee retired from Owens-Corning as a forklift operator. He enjoyed cars and was a backyard mechanic.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Gina Kay (Oakleaf) Hughes; four children, Ricky (Beth) Hughes, Donny (Tisha) Hughes Jr., Heath Hughes, Heather (Brian) Athey; a step-daughter, Kristina Schoop; ten grandchildren; three-step grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; a sister, Pat Thomas and many close friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Hughes family.
Published in the Advocate on July 31, 2019
