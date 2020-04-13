|
Donald Eugene Gregg
NEWARK - A private graveside service will be held at a later date for Donald Eugene Gregg, 80, of Newark, at Wilson Cemetery.
Donald passed away April 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 22, 1939, in Newark, to the late James Wilbur and Freda (Peck) Gregg. Donald was a 1957 graduate of Utica High School.
He retired from Alltel telephone company and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He served in the National Guard, 60yr member of Masonic Farmers Lodge No. 153 Fredonia, Ohio and past member of Kiwanis.
Don spent his retirement years playing golf, tennis and fishing.
Donald is survived by his wife, Linda M. (Skeens) Gregg; brothers, Phil (Barb) Gregg and Larry (Ruth Ann) Gregg; sister-in-law, Virginia Gregg, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Gregg.
