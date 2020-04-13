Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gregg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Eugene Gregg


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Eugene Gregg Obituary
Donald Eugene Gregg

NEWARK - A private graveside service will be held at a later date for Donald Eugene Gregg, 80, of Newark, at Wilson Cemetery.

Donald passed away April 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 22, 1939, in Newark, to the late James Wilbur and Freda (Peck) Gregg. Donald was a 1957 graduate of Utica High School.

He retired from Alltel telephone company and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

He served in the National Guard, 60yr member of Masonic Farmers Lodge No. 153 Fredonia, Ohio and past member of Kiwanis.

Don spent his retirement years playing golf, tennis and fishing.

Donald is survived by his wife, Linda M. (Skeens) Gregg; brothers, Phil (Barb) Gregg and Larry (Ruth Ann) Gregg; sister-in-law, Virginia Gregg, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Gregg.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now