Donald Eugene Wise
Newark - Donald Eugene Wise, age 85, of Newark, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio
). He was born on South Sixth Street in Newark to the late John Wilson and Mable (Sheppard) Wise on October 3, 1934.
Don graduated from Newark High School in 1952. After graduation he served a 4-year apprenticeship as a tool and die maker at Newark Stove Company, where he met his late wife Pearl Ault. They were married at the First Methodist Church on November 20, 1953 and enjoyed more than 60 years together before Pearl's death in 2015. Don remained active in the Church for more than sixty years and served the congregation in several offices.
During his working career Don was employed at the Contour Forming and Dayton Precision companies, and at finally as the supervisor of the machine lab at the Owens Tech Center in Granville until his retirement in 1996. After retirement Don remained active through his work with Habit for Humanity both in Licking County and in Bradenton, Florida. He also worked part-time as a goldsmith part-time for Myers & Pugh Jewelers in Newark.
After retirement Don and Pearl enjoyed wintering in Florida for 11 years, where fishing off the old Sunshine Skyway bridge was a winter activity far more enjoyable than anything available in January in Licking County. During these years Don and Pearl also enjoyed traveling, and together they visited most of the 50 states as well as 6 foreign countries. While at home Don kept active in his shop through wood and metal working projects and classic cars. He was also a member of F & AM Newark Lodge #97, where he served as Past-Master.
Don is survived by a son, Donald Eugene Wise, Jr. of Newark; a daughter, Sally Ann (Keith) Wood of Heath; a grandson, Trevor (Sherina) Wood of Hudson, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Shyanne Wood and Cole Wood; a sister, Betty Jones of Pataskala; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl E. Wise (2015); a sister, Rosie (Frank) Sessor and brother-in-law, Jim Jones.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 17, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark. Guests are respectfully asked to observe social distancing and wear masks. Attendance will be monitored to ensure the safety of everyone attending.
Funeral services for the family will be held and burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 88 North Fifth Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
