Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Donald F. Handel

Donald F. Handel Obituary
Donald F. Handel

Newark - Donald F. Handel, age 85, of Newark, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Donald was born May 27, 1934 in Newark, Ohio to the late Archie and Catherine (Redman) Handel. Don was a veteran of the United States Army and faithfully served his country during the Korean War. He was self-employed as a carpenter. Don was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by a son, James D. Handel; grandchildren, Luke Handel and Alana Handel; sisters, Sally Penrose and Louann Utter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Handel; and a brother, Larry Handel.

At his request, no service or visitation will be observed.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Donald and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
