Donald F. Rine
Mount Vernon - Donald F. Rine, age 80, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 12, 1939 in Licking County, Ohio the son of Louis and Nelda (Laughery) Rine. Donald served in the National Guard for over 22 years and he owned and operated Don's Donuts in Mount Vernon.
Don is survived by his children; Pamela (Phillip) Helms, Charles (Reva) Rine and Tammy Crumrine all of Newark; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; step-children, John (Diane) Berkshire, Randy Berkshire, Bob (Lynn) Berkshire, Debbie (Lynn) Haines and Ronda Berkshire; two brothers, Michael (Pauline) Rine of Newark, Rodney (Sue) Rine of Hebron; two sisters, Annette Strickler of Bellevue, Nebraska and Penny (Steve) Swonger of Newark.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his companion, Dora K. Johnson and two brothers, Roger Rine Sr. and Dave Rine.
The family will observe a private burial in Wilson Cemetery in Newark, Ohio. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Donald F. Rine.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019