Donald G. Conley



Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Donald G. Conley, age 81, of Newark, will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Donald passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born August 4, 1937 to the late Charles and Frances (Patrick) Conley in Pleasant Corners, Ohio, located just outside of Grove City.



Don loved country music and playing his guitar, playing in several bands throughout his lifetime.



He is survived by his wife of eight and half years, Nancy Lea (Stickle) Conley, whom he married November 7, 2010; two children, Denise (Bill) Goodknight and Dwayne Conley, both of Columbus; a sister, Barb (Leon) Morehouse of Columbus; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, Eileen "Cricket" (Jones) Conley (2005); a son, Doug Conley; two brothers; and four sisters.



Family and friends may call on Friday, June 14, from 2-4 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio for their care and guidance.



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the Conley family with arrangements.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the Conley family. Published in the Advocate on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary