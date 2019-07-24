|
|
Donald Herbert Emrick
HEATH - A funeral service celebrating the life of Donald Herbert Emrick, 79, of Heath, will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Linville Baptist Church, 8627 National Rd., Thornville, with Pastor Glen West officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Donald was born in Logan, Ohio on April 24, 1940 to the late Herbert A. and Ethel (Lanning) Emrick. He passed away at the Laurels of Heath on July 21, 2019.
Donald proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Prior to retirement, he was a technician with AT&T for many years. Donald was an Ordained Baptist Minister and was passionate about ministering at nursing homes, along with his wife, Carol, for over 27 years. He enjoyed fishing, was an accomplished, avid big game archery hunter and he published many articles in Western Bow Hunter magazine. He was a member of the Buckeye Big Bucks Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Rifle Association. Donald was also an avid runner, running in many marathons over the years, but most important was the time he spent with his loving family.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Kay (Rankin) Emrick; children, Brian Edward Emrick, Christine (Bryan) Emrick-Law and Todd Andrew (Julie) Emrick; grandchildren, Mitchell Emrick, Ashley Emrick, Matthew Emrick, Sarah Law and Lauren Law; and numerous friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Virgil and Bob Emrick; and sisters, Nellie Garner and Velma Emrick.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Donald or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Donald and his family.
Published in the Advocate on July 24, 2019