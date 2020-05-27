Services
1947 - 2020
Newark - Donald J. "Jim" Braddock, age 72, of Newark, passed away, Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born July 20, 1947 in Newark, Ohio to the late Donald and Elizabeth (Weisinger) Braddock.

Jim will best be remembered as an outdoorsman, spending time hunting, fishing, canoeing, mushroom hunting, etc. He especially enjoyed fishing at Hoover Reservoir.

He was a responsible gun owner and collector and a proud member of the National Rifle Association. Jim was active with the Heath Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was an animal lover, an avid Buckeye fan, and had a huge heart for those he cared about. He was also quick to offer a lending hand and a watchful eye to those around him. Jim was a 1965 graduate of Newark High School.

He will be greatly missed his two daughters, Jayme J. Braddock and Kimberly S. Braddock, both of Newark; also survived by his former wife, Barbara S. (Muston) Braddock; two brothers, Richard (Teri) Braddock and Timothy Braddock; and special friends, Gary, Mike, Lee, Sue, and Faye, among many others. In addition, Jim recently lost a lifelong friend, Jack Jones, and deeply missed their phone conversations.

No calling hours or services will be observed at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the - Buckeye Chapter, 26250 Euclid Ave. #115, Cleveland, Ohio 44132.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Braddock family.
Published in the Advocate from May 27 to May 31, 2020
