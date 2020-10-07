Donald K. "Don" Olson
Newark - Donald K. "Don" Olson, age 88, of Newark, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence surround by his caring family. He was born August 16, 1932 in Waupaca, Wisconsin to the late Alford and Elizabeth (Rasmussen) Olson.
Don worked for AEP for eighteen years before retiring in 1992. He proudly represented his country by serving in the United States Air Force and worked at the Newark Air Force Base for many years, retiring in 1973. Many will remember him by his deep voice and good sense of humor. He enjoyed playing golf with his wife, Virgene, and was an avid fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. Don was a kind and caring man who was known to his friends as "Ole".
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jeanne Virgene Olson, whom he married on April 21, 1974; three sons, Matthew (Laura) Olson, Russell (Mona) Olson and Thomas Olson; a daughter, Ruth (Robert) Handleman; two stepsons, Josh (Stacey) Buckenberger and David (Christina) Buckenberger; and several grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the Olson family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com
to view a memorial and to leave a
message of condolence for the Olson family.