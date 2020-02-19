|
Donald Kinser
Newark - Donald Lee Kinser, 82, of Columbus, formerly of Newark, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home. He was born December 11, 1937 in Lancaster to the late Clifford and Frances (Branum) Kinser.
Don was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked mostly as a self-employed repair man. He enjoyed electronics and his four-legged companion, Cupcake.
He is survived by five children, Johnny (Norma) Kinser, Tamra (Jerry) Snoor, Kelly Coe, Tracy McKay, and Kevin Todd; three grandchildren, Jessica, Dustin, and Bethany; one great granddaughter, Tegan; two nieces, Mary and Ellen; special friends, Mary, Janine, John, and Charles; and ex-wife, Patricia Kinser.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Kinser; and one sister, Joan Phillips.
Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020