|
|
Donald L. Freeze
Newark - A funeral service for Donald L. Freeze, 57 of Newark will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.
Donald an employee of Tectum died Sunday June 30, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Survivors include his wife, Laura (McPeek) Freeze; children, Daniel J. Freeze, Doneisha J. Freeze, John Owens,Jr., Jenny Owens-Whitt (Vance); sister, Connie Albright Freeze; brothers, Darrel Freeze (Debbie), Anthony Nichols; nine grandchildren; mother-in-law, Verna McPeek; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be observed Friday July 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home 1850 West Main St.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 3, 2019