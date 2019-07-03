Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Donald L. Freeze

Donald L. Freeze Obituary
Donald L. Freeze

Newark - A funeral service for Donald L. Freeze, 57 of Newark will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.

Donald an employee of Tectum died Sunday June 30, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife, Laura (McPeek) Freeze; children, Daniel J. Freeze, Doneisha J. Freeze, John Owens,Jr., Jenny Owens-Whitt (Vance); sister, Connie Albright Freeze; brothers, Darrel Freeze (Debbie), Anthony Nichols; nine grandchildren; mother-in-law, Verna McPeek; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be observed Friday July 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home 1850 West Main St.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 3, 2019
