Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Spring Hills Community Church
10625 Stone Quarry Rd.
Somerset, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Spring Hills Community Church
10625 Stone Quarry Rd.
Somerset, OH
Donald Leroy Bush


1946 - 2019
Donald Leroy Bush Obituary
Donald Leroy Bush

SOMERSET - A celebration of life memorial service for Donald Leroy Bush, 72 of Somerset, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Spring Hills Community Church with Pastor Ryan Tooill officiating. Family will receive friends from 3:30-4:00 p.m. at the church at 10625 Stone Quarry Rd., Somerset, Ohio 43783.

After a short battle with cancer, Donald passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born October 18, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio to the late David and Dorothy (Pfeifer) Bush.

Donald proudly served in the Navy from 1968 to 1971. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling in his RV. He was a longtime member of the Masons and the American Legion.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Deanna (Sells) Bush; daughters, Andrea (David) Barnes and Kimberly (Kenneth) Bush; grandsons, Craig (Stephanie) Morningstar II, Gavin Barnes, Zain Barnes, Lucas Withrow, Davey McCandlish; brothers, Dan (Emily) Bush, David (Alice) Bush, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Bush; and sister, Barbara Bush Exline.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Feb. 14, 2019
