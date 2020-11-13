Donald M. Woosley
Johnstown - A graveside service for Donald M. Woosley, 61, of Johnstown, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hartford cemetery. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 12-5 p.m. Sunday at the Hartford Fairgrounds in the FFA building. Due to covid restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date on the Family Farm.
Donald passed away November 11, 2020, surrounded by his family at his residence after a hard fought battle with Leukemia. He was born June 29, 1959, in Mt. Vernon, OH, to Matilda Jane (Stough) Woosley and the late Charles Richard Woosley.
Donald retired after 38 years from Abbott Nutrition. Upon retirement he truly began to live life doing what he loved most farming hand in hand with family and spending everyday with his favorite little buddy, grandson Emmett. He was a life-time farmer and a huge supporter of youth and 4-H. He raised and showed pigs and cattle for many years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Diann L. (Sandy) Woosley; children, Lyndsie (Cliff) Grubb, Shannon (Jeffery Whatmough), and David Jesse Woosley all of Johnstown; siblings, Mary (Neil) Ritchie of Galloway, David L. Woosley of Johnstown, and Nancy (Daniel) Wilson of Newark; nephew, John Thomas of Johnstown; his pride and joy grandson, Emmett Whatmough, and grandpup, Oakleigh-Ann.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058, or Hartford Fair Steer Pool, C/O Rod Bemiller, 12176 Edwards Rd. Johnstown, OH 43031 (checks made to: Hartford Fair Steer Pool).
