1/1
Donald M. Woosley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald M. Woosley

Johnstown - A graveside service for Donald M. Woosley, 61, of Johnstown, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hartford cemetery. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 12-5 p.m. Sunday at the Hartford Fairgrounds in the FFA building. Due to covid restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date on the Family Farm.

Donald passed away November 11, 2020, surrounded by his family at his residence after a hard fought battle with Leukemia. He was born June 29, 1959, in Mt. Vernon, OH, to Matilda Jane (Stough) Woosley and the late Charles Richard Woosley.

Donald retired after 38 years from Abbott Nutrition. Upon retirement he truly began to live life doing what he loved most farming hand in hand with family and spending everyday with his favorite little buddy, grandson Emmett. He was a life-time farmer and a huge supporter of youth and 4-H. He raised and showed pigs and cattle for many years.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Diann L. (Sandy) Woosley; children, Lyndsie (Cliff) Grubb, Shannon (Jeffery Whatmough), and David Jesse Woosley all of Johnstown; siblings, Mary (Neil) Ritchie of Galloway, David L. Woosley of Johnstown, and Nancy (Daniel) Wilson of Newark; nephew, John Thomas of Johnstown; his pride and joy grandson, Emmett Whatmough, and grandpup, Oakleigh-Ann.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058, or Hartford Fair Steer Pool, C/O Rod Bemiller, 12176 Edwards Rd. Johnstown, OH 43031 (checks made to: Hartford Fair Steer Pool).

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved