Donald McKee
Donald McKee

Utica - Donald R. McKee, age 81, of Utica, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born at home in Coshocton County to the late Carl and Dorothy (Levingston) McKee on February 15, 1939.

Private services will be held at Law Baker Funeral Home and Don will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens.

Don proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He then worked for Weyerhauser for many years.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sue (Divan) McKee. He also leaves behind his children, Christine McKee and David (Robin) McKee; grandchildren, Tyler Kinney, Zachary Kinney, Brian Phillips, Kaylyn Hartley, and Ryan Bigler; great grandchildren, Oliver Kinney, Ellie and Emmie Phillips, and Amanda Hartley; and sister Virginia (Ronald) Skinner.

In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his brother, Roger McKee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road, Suite 3, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Advocate from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
