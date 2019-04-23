|
|
Donald R. Glover
NEWARK -
A memorial service celebrating the life of Donald R. Glover, age 66, of Newark, will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Lloyd Markley officiating. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.
Friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the memorial service on Thursday, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Donald was born in Newark, Ohio on May 26, 1952 to the late Donald F. and Nora E. (Loper) Glover. He passed away at his residence on April 20, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.
Donald proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a fan of the Greatful Dead, enjoyed baseball, cooking and hot rods. Donald considered himself a "hippie" and loved anything tie-dyed and peach.
Survivors include his children, Sean (Kelli) Glover and Nate (Patricia) Glover; brothers, Rod (Dee), Karl and Frank Glover; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild, and many other family and friends.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Donald and the Glover family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 23, 2019