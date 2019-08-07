|
Donald Rogers Houk
Newark - A funeral service for Donald Rogers Houk will be held at 2pm, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home in Newark. Reverend Robert McGee will officiate. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville. Friends may call from 1pm, until the 2pm, service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Houk, age 90, of Newark, passed away July 28, 2019. He was born December 22, 1928, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Stephen Glenn and Ella (LeBaron) Houk. He had served in the US Air Force and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. He retired from the Ohio Department of Highways.
Preceding him in death were his brothers, Richard LeBaron Houk, Paul Stephen Houk; sister Alice Elizabeth Bradley and a niece Karen Elin Tetter.
Surviving are nieces and nephews, Leanore VanBergen, Beverly Kearney, Bruce Bradley, Marilyn Dillard, Phillip Bradley; several grandnieces and grandnephews and his best friend and caregiver, Paula McGee.
