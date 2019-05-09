|
|
Donald Stephenson, Ph.D.
NEWARK -
It is with profound sadness that the family of Dr. Donald Kenneth Stephenson of Newark, Ohio announces his unexpected death at the age of 65. Don passed away in his sleep at home on May 5, 2019.
Don was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, on August 16, 1953, to the late Walter John and Vera Bernice (Saunders) Stephenson.
Don graduated with his doctorate's degree in chemistry from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada. He and the love of his life, Pauline Marie (Good) Stephenson, moved to Ohio in 1991 where he pursued his career initially at the Owens Corning Science and Technology Center and later as an Assistant Professor at the Central Ohio Technical College, where he was passionate about teaching chemistry to his students.
Don was a member of the American Chemical Society, an avid reader, enjoyed watching historical documentaries and Canada's favorite sport - hockey. Above all, he loved and cherished his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his intellect, kindness and clever sense of humor.
A devoted husband, Don is survived by Pauline, his loving wife of 40 years. Far in miles but close in heart, he is also survived by his sisters, Janet (Ivan Anderson) Garfield; Susan (Roy) Daley; brother, Bud Stephenson; special nieces, Natasha, Brittany and Serein and nephew, Thomas; brother-in-law, Gregory Good; sisters-in-law Heather Hunt and Kelley Good; and many more extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, David Stephenson.
A visitation, celebrating the life of Don, will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. A private service will take place at a later date in Quispamsis, New Brunswick, Canada.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in memory of Dr. Stephenson to the Carol Strawn Center, 126 W. Church Street, Newark, Ohio 43055 would be appreciated by the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Dr. Stephenson or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Dr. Stephenson and his family.
Published in the Advocate on May 9, 2019