Donald W. Barrick
Fredericktown - Donald W. "Don" Barrick, age 90, of Fredericktown passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Knox Community Hospital.
He was born on April 15, 1929 in Knox County to the late Charles and Mabel (Shepherd) Barrick. Don was employed for over 25 years at Miller Company of Utica from which he retired. He then purchased Trio Lanes in Fredericktown and owned and operated it for numerous years. Don was a member of the Owl Creek Baptist Church, a 75 year member of Morgan Grange and also the Colonial City Moose Lodge #2555.
Don was one of the best Utica Redskins' all-round athletes excelling in football, basketball and baseball. He won championships and was a captain in all three sports. He was selected as a charter member of the Utica Redskins Sports Hall of Fame.
In football, Don was the first freshman to be selected First Team All-County in 1944. Subsequently, he was selected First Team All-County all four years he played, the first to achieve that honor as well.
In basketball, he was an All-County Selection three year and was selected All Ohio his Senior Year in Class B when there were only two divisions in Ohio. In baseball he was a star shortstop and solid hitter three years for the Redskins missing his senior season. After high school graduation, the Utica Businessmen honored him at a luncheon and presented him with a commemorative watch.
He attended Ohio University, practicing and scrimmaging until an injury shortened his football career. He continued playing basketball and baseball after his school days on several local teams. He was an excellent golfer and bowler having six 300 Games and two 800 Series Games and was ultimately selected into the Bowling Hall of Fame.
Don also coached Miller Company Little League teams for many years.
He is survived by his son Victor (Jill) Barrick; his daughters, Deb (Bob) Kennedy, Suzanne (Bill) Riccardo, Cindy (Jeff) Justice, Wendy (Sony) Smith, Melinda (Shaun) Stephen; fourteen grandchildren; twenty seven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; his brother Dale Barrick and his sister Wilma Buckingham.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife Janice Barrick; his son James Barrick; and three sisters, Marie Mosley, Dorothy Melick, and Wanda Councell.
Friends may call on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4-6PM at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A service will be held on Tuesday, at the funeral home, beginning at 11AM. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donald W. "Don" Barrick.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020