Donald W. King
Newark - Donald W. King, a retired truck driver with over 2 million miles, died April 20, 2020 at Altercare Newark North. He was 93.
An Army veteran of WWII, Don was a sports enthusiast and ardent bowler. He drove professionally as an independent owner operator and for Simmons Mattress at the conclusion of his career.
Surviving are his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah.
A private graveside service will be held at Pataskala Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020