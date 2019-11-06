Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ortman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald William Ortman


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald William Ortman Obituary
Donald William Ortman

SOMERSET - A graveside service for Donald William Ortman, 89, of Somerset, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Hill Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Donald passed away November 3, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born November 3, 1930, in Columbus, to the late William H. and Marie A. (Beavers) Ortman.

Donald was a sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Columbia Gas. He was a lifetime member of #1060, Newark Moose, Buckeye Lake Eagles #2801, American Legion Post #85, and the Newark Druids.

He is survived by his daughters, Marsha (Mitz) Estes and Mellie Hayslip; son, Mike (Kim) Ortman; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bill Ortman and daughter, Ruth Ortman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home to go towards his funeral expenses.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now