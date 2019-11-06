|
Donald William Ortman
SOMERSET - A graveside service for Donald William Ortman, 89, of Somerset, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Hill Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Donald passed away November 3, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born November 3, 1930, in Columbus, to the late William H. and Marie A. (Beavers) Ortman.
Donald was a sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Columbia Gas. He was a lifetime member of #1060, Newark Moose, Buckeye Lake Eagles #2801, American Legion Post #85, and the Newark Druids.
He is survived by his daughters, Marsha (Mitz) Estes and Mellie Hayslip; son, Mike (Kim) Ortman; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bill Ortman and daughter, Ruth Ortman.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home to go towards his funeral expenses.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019