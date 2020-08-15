Donald Wolpe
Newark - Private graveside services for Donald Wolpe, 66 of Newark will be held at a later date at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor David Warner officiating.
Mr. Wolpe passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born January 13, 1954 to the late James M. Wolpe, II. and Antoinette (Giameio) Wolpe of Newark who survives. A graduate of Newark High School, Mr. Wolpe affectionately known as "Papa Don" had a huge heart. Everyone he met was a friend. He could build anything, fix anything and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially mushroom hunting and he loved his family.
In addition to his mother he is survived by daughters, Amanda (Zach) Taylor of Howard, OH, Tasha Araujo of Oberlin, OH; a son, Domenic Wolpe of Mt. Vernon, OH; grandchildren, Jake, Alex, Sadie, Isabella, Lucas, Domenic, Scarlett and Pearl; sisters, Cindy (Danny) Conners of Newark, Cathy Wolpe-Shurtz of Granville, Susan Wolpe of Pataskala, Nannette Jones of Cordova, AL; brothers, James Wolpe, III. of Columbus, Michael Wolpe and Chris Wolpe, both of Newark; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Wolpe.
The Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home is assisting the family.
