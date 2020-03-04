|
|
Donitta Michele La'Croix
NEWARK - A visitation for Donitta Michele La'Croix, 56, of Newark, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brucker and Kishler funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Donitta passed away March 1, 2020, at Arlington Care Center. She was born September 9, 1963, in Newark, to Don Bodkins Sr. and the late Nancy (Henry) Anderson.
Donitta graduated from Newark High School. She worked for White Castle System, Inc.
In addition to her father, Don Bodkins, Sr., she he is survived by her daughter, Daniele Maines of FL; son, Gunner La'Croix of Newark; brother, Don (Bonnie) Bodkins, Jr. of FL; grandchildren, Donovan, Jase, and Isaac; one niece; one nephew; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her companion of six years, Tom Panknin of Newark.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy (Henry) Anderson.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020