Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Resources
Donitta Michele La'Croix


1963 - 2020
Donitta Michele La'Croix Obituary
Donitta Michele La'Croix

NEWARK - A visitation for Donitta Michele La'Croix, 56, of Newark, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brucker and Kishler funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Donitta passed away March 1, 2020, at Arlington Care Center. She was born September 9, 1963, in Newark, to Don Bodkins Sr. and the late Nancy (Henry) Anderson.

Donitta graduated from Newark High School. She worked for White Castle System, Inc.

In addition to her father, Don Bodkins, Sr., she he is survived by her daughter, Daniele Maines of FL; son, Gunner La'Croix of Newark; brother, Don (Bonnie) Bodkins, Jr. of FL; grandchildren, Donovan, Jase, and Isaac; one niece; one nephew; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her companion of six years, Tom Panknin of Newark.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy (Henry) Anderson.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
