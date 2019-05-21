Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Donna "Susie" (Andrews) Brooks


1950 - 2019
Donna "Susie" (Andrews) Brooks Obituary
Donna "Susie" (Andrews) Brooks

Newark - Donna "Susie" (Andrews) Brooks, 68, of Newark, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at OSU Medical Center. She was born July 7, 1950 in Columbus to the late Arthur and Ruth (Brown) Welch.

Donna worked as teacher in the Newark City Schools. She enjoyed putting together puzzles and spending time with her dogs, Bob and Harley.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Edwin Charles Brooks; daughter, Laurie Andrews of Canal Winchester; son, Daniel Andrews of Florence, KY; two step daughters, Staci Loudner and Stefanie Brooks; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four sisters, Zona Edgerly, Frances Walz, Janet Lester, and Paula Hunt; and best friends, Debbie Noftz and Marlene Spring

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Andrews; and step daughter, Krista Brooks.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Anita Laugherty officiating.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on May 21, 2019
