Donna Grace Spence
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Donna Grace (Sayers) Spence, age 85, of Newark will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Donna passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at her granddaughter's home, surrounded by family. She was born November 24, 1934, in Akron, Ohio to her late mother, Irene Millican Sayers.
Donna attended Newark High School. She was very active with her children and with Newark City school events. Donna was a member of the Cedar Hill Baptist Church, where she served as choir director for many years. She and her husband, Walter, owned and operated Daugherty T.V. in Newark before retiring in 2015 where she served as secretary.
She is survived by her three sons, Stephen H. (Ruth) Spence, George D. (Jen) Spence and Walter A. "Wally" (Laura) Spence; her grandchildren, Tonya, Josh, Shane, Thomas, Ian, Eric, Zev, Caitlin (Basha), Ben, Drew, Lexi, Darcy, Daphne, Tony; and her great-grandchildren, Emily, Austin, Braxton and Faith.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Walter A Spence; two brothers, Robert and Michael Millican; an infant son, Walter H. Spence; and her daughter, Lorena Irene Hicks.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, September 15, from 4-7 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
