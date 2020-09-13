1/1
Donna Grace Spence
Donna Grace Spence

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Donna Grace (Sayers) Spence, age 85, of Newark will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.

Donna passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at her granddaughter's home, surrounded by family. She was born November 24, 1934, in Akron, Ohio to her late mother, Irene Millican Sayers.

Donna attended Newark High School. She was very active with her children and with Newark City school events. Donna was a member of the Cedar Hill Baptist Church, where she served as choir director for many years. She and her husband, Walter, owned and operated Daugherty T.V. in Newark before retiring in 2015 where she served as secretary.

She is survived by her three sons, Stephen H. (Ruth) Spence, George D. (Jen) Spence and Walter A. "Wally" (Laura) Spence; her grandchildren, Tonya, Josh, Shane, Thomas, Ian, Eric, Zev, Caitlin (Basha), Ben, Drew, Lexi, Darcy, Daphne, Tony; and her great-grandchildren, Emily, Austin, Braxton and Faith.

Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Walter A Spence; two brothers, Robert and Michael Millican; an infant son, Walter H. Spence; and her daughter, Lorena Irene Hicks.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, September 15, from 4-7 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the family.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
September 13, 2020
Wally and Laura,
I’m sorry to hear of your loss. Peace and comfort to you and your family.

Love from the Rutter Family
Erin Rutter
Friend
