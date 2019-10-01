|
|
Donna J. Anthony
HEATH - A funeral service for Donna J. Anthony, 84, of Heath, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Jacksontown cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Donna passed away September 29, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born September 21, 1935, in Alexandria, Ohio, to the late George B. and Violet Mildred (Lamp) Nichols, Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kenneth L. Anthony; stepson, Rick (Janet) Anthony of Hebron; brother, George (Patty) Nichols, Jr. of Heath, and grandchildren, Jennifer Anthony of Westerville and Megan Anthony of Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, Ohio 43056.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 1, 2019