Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Donna Jean Hoover


1935 - 2019
Donna Jean Hoover Obituary
Donna Jean Hoover

Heath - Donna Jean Hoover, 83, of Heath, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Select Medical Hospital. She was born November 5, 1935 in Newark to the late Joseph T. and Hazel (McNabb) Shibler.

Donna was a member of Central Christian Church and a member of the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club for 44 years. She enjoyed cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. Donna was a loving grandmother. She was very active in her grandchildren's lives and supported each of them.

She is survived by daughter, Lisa Ann (Todd) Poff; son, Bob (Shonda) Hoover; grandchildren, Lauren Nicole Poff, Megan Elise Hoover, and Taylor Renee Hoover; brother, Frank (Bev) Shibler; nieces, Ann Marie and Nancy Shibler; grand dog, Coco; and multiple cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Larry P. Hoover.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church, 587 Mt. Vernon Rd, Newark, OH 43055.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Thursday at 10:00 AM with Pastor Karen Gebhart officiating. Entombment will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on July 29, 2019
